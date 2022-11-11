When the general state of the world is wearing you down, sometimes you need to get your mind off of it to reorient your point of view. But of course, those diversions are a commodity, too, and can definitely cost you money as well as some other things.

Heaven Honey’s Jordan Victoria describes her new track “Kicks” as “a pandemic-written single about American culture, self-distractions, and the disillusionment that comes with pursuing a good time in a post-industrial landscape.” Victoria recorded the tune with longtime collaborators Ben Lumsdaine and Volunteer Department’s Oliver Hopkins, and as it pulses darkly around her, she sings about the things that too many nights out will leave you with: “Dull vision / Robitussin / Spinning me around / Drinking liquids / Self-inflicted / Feeling nothing now.”

Today, we’re very pleased to premiere the music video for the piece. Filmed by Nashville MVP Joshua Shoemaker, the camera follows Victoria around spots where folks ostensibly go to have fun — around Lower Broadway, at a mini-golf course, over by The Arcade and elsewhere. Aside from the occasional stranger who wanders through the background of the frame, it’s just Victoria, dancing on her own. It’s simple, sure, but effective in conveying the emotional impact she’s singing about.

Give it a spin above and find the track on your favorite streaming services. Keep an eye on Heaven Honey’s Instagram and Twitter profiles for updates, and catch Victoria and her band at Third Man Records on Nov. 17, when they’ll join Venus & the Flytraps in supporting Chicago’s Smut at a Discovery Nite show curated by local label and booking enteprise To-Go Records.