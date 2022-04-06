A few weeks back — before the injury that nearly cost her a finger — Heaven Honey’s Jordan Victoria released a new single. The pulsing, grinding “Grenadine,” co-written with Volunteer Department's Oliver Hopkins, looks at romantic feelings that turn sour; like wine becomes vinegar, desire becomes obsession. “Put some music on, I wanna dance around you,” Victoria sings in the refrain, “Show you how good it feels now that I've found you.”
But as Victoria explains in an email, the protagonist is losing track of reality, fixating on the object of her affection to the point of imagining she can will him into the physical world by dancing for him. You might draw a parallel there to “Delta Dawn,” the country classic about a psyche tortured by pining for a long-gone lover, recorded by Tanya Tucker at the tender age of 13.
Today, we’re very pleased to premiere the music video for the track. Shot and edited by Hannah Gray Hall in black and white — dunno about you, but the style makes me think a little of The Seventh Seal or La Strada — the piece features Victoria as our protagonist, dancing for the love that’s destined never to be returned.
Check it out above and find the track on Bandcamp or your favorite streaming service. You can still donate to the GoFundMe to help offset Victoria’s emergency medical expenses, and keep up with Heaven Honey via Instagram for more updates.