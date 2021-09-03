Country stars in Nashville are banding together to help raise money for victims of the catastrophic flooding that devastated parts of Middle Tennessee on Aug. 21. You’ve got opportunities coming up to enjoy some top-tier talent while lending a hand to some folks who’ve suffered immense losses.
Coming up first, on Sept. 7, Billy Ray Cyrus and actor Dennis Quaid are set to headline Waverly Strong: A Concert for Disaster Relief at City Winery. The event will benefit United Way of Humphreys County and feature taped appearances from celebrities and live performances from Cyrus and Quaid as well as Meghan Linsey, James Otto, Eric Paslay, Sarah Potenza, Drew Baldridge, Anthony Nunziata, Blessing Offor, Jacob Bryant and Tigirlily.
Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $50, and all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test upon entry and wear a mask at all times when indoors. If you'd rather watch the show from your couch, you can watch a livestream of the two-hour benefit via the City Winery website.
Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Luke Combs and Luke Bryan are set to take the stage on Sept. 13 for Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising at the Grand Ole Opry House, which also benefits United Way of Humphreys County. The flooding hit especially close to home for Lynn, whose ranch in Hurricane Mills was in the path of the storm that claimed 22 lives. The country legend is mourning the loss of her longtime ranch foreman Wayne Spears. According to the local sheriff, Spears was checking on his barn animals when he was swept away by flood waters.
“I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss,” Lynn says in a statement. “You know, we’ve all needed help from time to time, and that’s why when we can give back, we do.”
The performance will be Brooks' first in Nashville since his scheduled Stadium Tour stop at Nissan Stadium on July 31. The concert, which is expected to be rescheduled for 2022, was canceled due to severe storms before Brooks was able to take the stage.
Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising will also air live on the Opry-affiliated Circle TV network and be streamed via the channel's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages. Additional artists are expected to be announced for the show in the coming days.
In one of his first major appearances in Nashville since being filmed using a racial slur, Morgan Wallen announced an acoustic show on Sept. 8 at Marathon Music Works. Quietly announced Thursday night via the venue's social media pages, Morgan Wallen and Friends will also include sets from Dierks Bentley, Hardy, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Josh Thompson, Ernest, Ben Burgess, Jared Mullins and Lathan Warlick. Proceeds from the show will go to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.
Although Wallen performed unannounced at Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in May and during Luke Bryan's Bridgestone Arena stop in July, this is Wallen’s first top-billed appearance since the controversy. During a recent interview with Good Morning America, he stated that he’d donated $500,000 to Black charities, but so far no organization has publicly commented on funds donated by the singer.
The show, which is already sold out, requires proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event for entry.