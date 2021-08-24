At least 18 people are dead and more are still missing following Saturday's historic flooding in a band of counties west of Nashville.
Waverly and the rest of Humphreys County were particularly hard-hit after a state record 17 inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period. Radar estimates show some locations may have received as much as 21 inches. By way of comparison, during the 2010 flood in Nashville, the city received nine inches in 24 hours. The Washington Post has a good explainer on just how it happened. Yesterday, President Biden approved Tennessee's disaster declaration.
There several ways to help:
- The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated its Emergency Response Fund.
- In lieu of monetary donations, the Community Resource Center and American Red Cross are taking items. The CRC has a good list of what's needed, including any extra PPE.
- The Waverly Department of Public Safety asks volunteers call 931-888-8011 or 931-888-8012 or to report after 8 a.m. to the volunteer staging area in the Dollar Tree parking lot at 515 West Main St. The department's Facebook page is updated throughout the day with information and needs.
- The Waverly Animal Shelter is in need of drinking water, large kennels, dog and cat food and cleaning supplies, which can be taken to the Humane Society of Dickson County. The shelter is also working to get animals who are in the shelter into foster homes during the recovery.