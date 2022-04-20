The music festival season is set to get underway very soon, and the fest that typically marks the transition from summer to autumn in Middle Tennessee has made its initial lineup announcement. The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is set to return to Franklin’s beautiful The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on Sept. 24 and 25 with an initial slate that skews toward country and Americana — but with plenty else to intrigue you.
At the top of the bill, you’ve got phenomenal singer-songwriters Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile. Other standouts in the broad country-grass-mericana spectrum include Brittney Spencer, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway, Rosie Flores, Marty Stuart, and The Avett Brothers. New Orleans-born multihyphenate Jon Batiste, grooving polymaths Lake Street Dive, masterful songsmiths Dawes, blues queen Adia Victoria, fingerstyle guitar master Yasmin Williams and Tex-Mex accordion hero Santiago Jiménez Jr. will also be there. And if you were concerned that Better Than Ezra, the rock band fronted by Pilgrimage co-founder Kevin Griffin, might not make an appearance this time, fear not: BTE is also among the initial lineup.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow, April 21, via Pilgrimage’s website. Prices haven’t been announced, but there will be GA and VIP tiers, and parking passes will be available separately.