In the self-directed music video for “Hard to Love,” the newest taste of her project Bully’s forthcoming LP Lucky for You, Alicia Bognanno zips around a cul-de-sac on a child-sized dirt bike. On the surface, it’s a lighthearted visual full of wheelies, bunny hops and dog cameos; there are a handful of appearances from an adorable chihuahua, which the Scene can confirm is Bognanno’s dog Papa. More musicians should put their dogs in their videos, it never makes things worse! But there’s more going on underneath.

Previously, Bognanno released singles “Lose You,” featuring Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison, and “Days Move Slow” — both gentle and elegiac songs about processing grief. “Hard to Love” takes on a darker, more-distorted tone, sonically and lyrically as well as visually.

The video starts with Bognanno riding parallel to another biker, who drives out of the frame a few seconds in and never returns. With the lyrics speaking to letting people fall out of your life, this seems intentional. (Possibly coincidental is Bognanno’s choice of a tailored suit and dark sunglasses for her biking attire, reminiscent of Phoebe Bridgers’ scootering fit in her 2017 indie hit “Motion Sickness.” Whether or not Bognanno counts herself among the Pharbz, it’s a sharp look.) Through most of the rest of the piece, she’s on her own, though a dance troupe appears in a faded visual overlay.

As the backbeat-heavy groove rolls on among thick and gnarly guitar and bass lines, Bognanno takes us through an entire thought process. She discusses doubt in herself and hints at self-sabotage in the spoken-sung verses and shouted choruses, but finally gives herself a break toward the end, concluding with confidence and self-assurance: “And if it all falls and they can’t stay / Their loss, you don’t need them anyway.”

Lucky for You is out June 2 via Sub Pop, and you can check out your favorite local store, Bully’s website and this handy link for preorder options, including a few exclusive signed editions. Keep an eye on Bully’s Instagram profile for more, and make plans to catch the band at Brooklyn Bowl on Aug. 31.