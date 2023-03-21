A few weeks back, Alicia Bognanno’s long-running top-notch rock project Bully released “Lose You,” a single featuring Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison on harmonies. Today, several exciting related news items drop into our collective lap at once: That track is part of Bully’s fourth full-length Lucky for You, which will be out June 2 via Sub Pop, and there’s a new track and music vid to check out.
Above, see director Alex Ross Perry’s black-and-white visual treatment for the new song “Days Move Slow” — maybe I simply have The Breeders on my brain because Bully played with them last week, but I hear some kinship in the arrangement here. Bognanno wrote and recorded the LP as part of the process of grieving for a friend who died: Mezzi the dog, her faithful companion for 13 years. “Days Move Slow” in particular reflects on how important their relationship was for Bognanno as she began trying to find where she fit into the world as an adult, and the enormity of the loss. As she sings in the chorus: “And days move slow / I’m living in the same black hole / There’s flowers on your grave that grow / Something’s got to change, I know.”
“As someone who has spent the majority of my life feeling agonizingly misunderstood, there is no greater gift than experiencing true unconditional love and acceptance,” Bognanno writes in a release. “I waited my whole life for the bond and irreplaceable companionship I had with Mezzi. She was my best friend and my only constant through some of the most pivotal moments and phases of my life. I was a stranger to the level of love I now know exists because of Mezzi. Love you forever; I’m lucky for you.”
Lucky for You will be out June 2 via Sub Pop. Bully will perform at Brooklyn Bowl on Aug. 31.