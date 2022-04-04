Bully’s show at Mercy Lounge on Saturday had a lot in common with the many others that the world-beating rockers have played at the venerable venue over the past decade. Singer-songwriter-guitarist Alicia Bognanno and her band came roaring out of the gate, seldom pausing for banter. There was a substantial mosh pit that was more gleeful than aggro, as an almost-tangible air of excitement about Bully’s always heartfelt and often intense tunes permeated the room. As the band’s lineup has shifted and Bognanno has broadened its sonic palette, what has never changed is that Bully is one of the best rock bands you’ll see anywhere.
One thing different about this show: It was Bully’s farewell to Mercy Lounge, a space Bognanno & Co. have come back to again and again, even following international tours. After 19 years, Mercy and its sister venues — Cannery Ballroom, The High Watt and private event space ONE — are set to close in May. The proprietors of the venues say they hope to set up shop elsewhere; the owner of the property announced that he’s planning to have new venues in the soon-to-be-vacant building. What’s certain is that these places have been an important proving ground for up-and-comers and a great place to see a huge variety of touring acts and local legends. And to see them go away, forever or not, makes the city feel a little less like home.
An almost-full house gave openers Bleary an enthusiastic welcome. The dreamy, kinda-shoegaze-y quartet has always been a treat to watch, but seems to have emerged from pandemic lockdown with even more confidence and passion. Singer-guitarists Callan Dwan and Peter Mercer toggled between cooperating on interlocking melodies and supporting each other in separate roles. Dwan leaned toward lead guitar, her solos curling and swirling while Mercer sang lead on their narratives of unease and longing. Meanwhile, bassist Taro Yamazaki and drummer Luke Fedorko drove the whole thing forward with athletic grace.
When it was time for the main event — which was livestreamed, a win for anyone who couldn’t make it in person — Bognanno and band took the stage to Alanis Morissette’s “Hand in My Pocket,” an anthem for making the best of what you’ve got. They tore right into “Hate and Control,” a furious punk response to the intolerance in our social and political climate made manifest in the Trump administration. There were absolute rippers aplenty throughout the set, but they were interspersed with tunes like “Hours and Hours,” which spreads out its emotional impact at a more relaxed pace as Bognanno examines letting go of anger.
Bully has evolved into Bognanno’s solo project, but her bandmates for live shows are always fully invested in the performance, working in sync like fingers on the same hand. This time out, drummer Benji Coale (who you'll know from outstanding punks Peachy) and bassist Nick Byrd laid down a rock-solid foundation for Bognanno and music-scene MVP Chappy Hull on guitar. They focused on songs from 2020’s Sugaregg, but went all the way back to “Brainfreeze” and “Milkman,” which have been fan favorites pretty much since Bully started playing around town circa 2013. The finale of the main set was an appropriately frenetic cover of PJ Harvey’s “50ft Queenie,” one of the fiercest smackdowns ever given to the pathetic idea that women should have to compete against each other for a predetermined tiny sliver of the music business.
The band left the stage and the chant for “one more song” began almost immediately. Bognanno returned alone and sat down at the front of the stage to sing a new song she’d written for Mezzi. The goofy, charming and loyal dog who’s been Bognanno’s best friend and traveling companion of 13 years died in March. “I’m doing all I can to manage,” Bognanno crooned gently, “but lately I can’t stand it.”
The song offers a poignant lesson for surviving a life in which grief is a given. The severity varies with what or whom you’ve lost, but expressing the hurt is important — both for restoring some balance and for honoring memories as you carry on.