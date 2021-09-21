Girls Write Nashville, a nonprofit co-founded just a few years back by singer-songwriters Georgia English and Jen Starsinic, has implemented a robust curriculum for teaching young women about the power of expressing themselves through music. They were even able to create an online version of the program to keep it going strong through the pandemic. There are lots of ways to help the program, from buying the albums produced at the end of each season to making direct monetary donations. In a few weeks, a slew of badass Nashville-residing singer-songwriter-bandleaders is gathering to show their support.
On Sunday, Oct. 24, Lightning 100’s Nashville Sunday Night program will broadcast live as it does most weeks from 3rd and Lindsley. The jaw-dropping bill for this installment includes Brittany Howard, Margo Price, Tristen, Erin Rae, Becca Mancari and some Girls Write alumni including Amira the Weirdo. Today, you’ve got a chance to score discounted presale tickets via this link with a promo code; visit the organization’s Facebook page for the code, which will get you in for $25. Advance GA tickets at the regular price of $37.50 will go on sale Friday, Sept. 24.
An important side note: If you’d like to get involved more closely with Girls Write Nashville, you’ve got a couple of special opportunities to do so. Visit the organization’s website for info on the volunteer mentor and paid teaching positions that for which Girls Write is now accepting applications.