If you’ve been in Nashville a while, you know that country music is far from the only kind of music made here. But it remains our biggest cultural product. We at the Scene are very pleased to bring you the inaugural installment of our Country Music Almanac, a look at where country music is now and where it might go in the year to come.

One thing that’s been made abundantly clear in the past 12 months is that artists who don’t fit the mainstream stereotypes for country hitmakers — Black, brown and queer artists, for example — are doing some incredible work. And they’re doing it with precious little support from major players. With that in mind, we’ve sought perspective about what kinds of changes can make this system work better for more people; musicians, critics, activists and historians are among the folks at the table for those discussions. We’ve also got a look at some artists you’ll want to keep an eye on throughout the year, as well as a survey in which journalists weigh in on the ups and downs of the industry. Pull up a chair and dive in.

+5 Country Music Almanac 2022: Our Journalists’ Survey Writers and broadcasters weigh in on the present and future of country music

+4 Country Music Almanac 2022: Organizing Principles Talking with Karen Pittelman, Ellen Angelico and Kym Register about advocating for queer and nonwhite people in and around country music

+13 Country Music Almanac 2022: 12 Artists to Watch in 2022 Check out our recommendations — from Aaron Vance to Morgan Wade and beyond

+3 Country Music Almanac 2022: Escaping the Bear Trap Looking at the work that remains to truly support POC and queer professionals in country music