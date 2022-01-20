 Skip to main content
Country Music Almanac 2022

The state of country music now and in the year ahead

If you’ve been in Nashville a while, you know that country music is far from the only kind of music made here. But it remains our biggest cultural product. We at the Scene are very pleased to bring you the inaugural installment of our Country Music Almanac, a look at where country music is now and where it might go in the year to come. 

One thing that’s been made abundantly clear in the past 12 months is that artists who don’t fit the mainstream stereotypes for country hitmakers — Black, brown and queer artists, for example — are doing some incredible work. And they’re doing it with precious little support from major players. With that in mind, we’ve sought perspective about what kinds of changes can make this system work better for more people; musicians, critics, activists and historians are among the folks at the table for those discussions. We’ve also got a look at some artists you’ll want to keep an eye on throughout the year, as well as a survey in which journalists weigh in on the ups and downs of the industry. Pull up a chair and dive in.

