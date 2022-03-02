Valentine’s Day fell on a Monday this year, so if you accidentally dropped the ball on doing something special as a celebration of love, I’ve got an opportunity to dig yourself out. Yolan at the Joseph Hotel downtown has been offering a series of special dinners they call A Tour of Italy, usually showcasing cuisine and wine from a particular region of the country.
But for its next Tour event — which is coming up on Tuesday, March 8 — Yolan is planning to take guests on a food, wine and musical tour of five different regions. In addition to a menu crafted by chef Tony Mantuano and wine pairings curated by his wife Cathy, Yolan has reached out to Nashville Symphony concertmaster Jun Iwasaki to put together a string quartet to accompany each course with selections from some of Italy’s most renowned composers, including Verdi, Vivaldi and master of the spaghetti Western soundtrack Ennio Morricone.
The lovely classical music will fill the soaring lobby of the Joseph but also wrap diners in a sonic hug as they enjoy plate after plate of fantastic Italian food in the portion of the lobby that is separated as the Yolan dining room. Cocktail hour will begin at 6:30 p.m. with the music and meal to follow.
Reservations in advance are mandatory at the event website, and tickets are $295 per person for dinner and the show. That price is exclusive of tax and gratuity, but if it gets you out of the post-Valentine’s doghouse, it’ll be worth every penny. If you still need convincing, check out the food/wine and music pairings below:
A TOUR OF ITALY
Featuring Jun Iwasaki, Concertmaster of the Nashville Symphony
Campania
Polpo alla Luciana octopus, tomato, Calabrian chile, house focaccia
Mastroberardino ‘Novaserra’ Greco di Tufo 2019
Andantino from String Quartet in E Minor by G. Verdi
Veneto
Risotto fumet, fried smelt, fines herbes
Quintarelli ‘Ca de Merlo Bianco’ 2019
Spring from The Four Seasons by A. Vivaldi
Lazio
Carbonara mezze paccheri, guanciale, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, Hidden Holler Farms egg, black pepper
Cantine Volpetti Cesanese del Piglio 2020
Love Theme for Nata from Cinema Paradiso by E. Morricone
Toscano
Manzo 45-day dry-aged rib roast, black truffle, local root vegetables, fondant potato
Tenuta Buon Tempo ‘Riserva’ Brunello di Montalcino 2010
Minuet from String Quintet in E Major by L. Boccherini Bonet
Piemonte
Valrhona Caramelia custard, Marcona-infused rum, crispy amaretti, bitter caramel
Fratelli Alessandria Barolo Chinato NV
Crisantemi by G. Puccini