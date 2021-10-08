From the people who brought you The Boozy Cauldron, Hillbilly Cache at 7695 River Road Pike is presenting The Haunted Tavern Thursdays through Sundays in October. The 90-minute interactive cocktail experience will offer seatings at 6 and 8 p.m. on Thursdays; 6, 8 and 10 p.m. on Fridays; reservations every two hours from 4 until 10 p.m. on Saturdays; and three Sunday seatings at 4, 6 and 8 p.m.
Now that we’ve got all the logistics out of the way, what can you expect if you snag one of the coveted reservations on the event website? Well, the shtick is that this particular tavern is run by the descendants of Ichabod Crane, so plan for weaving of some spooky Sleepy Hollow stories by the innkeeper between courses of four cocktails. You’ll also hear some scary Nashville stories, and there are rumors there could be visits from local spirits while you’re enjoying your spirits.
If haunted houses aren’t your thing, or if you just don’t want to drink in the dark with a bunch of randos and theater school dropouts, maybe a slightly more refined experience in a socially distanced bar setting would be more up your alley. Just keep your head on a swivel and look out for horsemen!