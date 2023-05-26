Earlier this week, I was fortunate enough to attend Husk’s 10-year anniversary celebration, and I can report that it was a spectacular night of drinks, food and fun! But when I saw that Margot Cafe & Bar was preparing to celebrate 22 years of bringing fine food to East Nashville, a decade just started to seem a little … quaint. (But still significant!)
When it’s time to recognize that much time as a neighborhood fixture — and to recognize the impact that Margot McCormack and her kitchen staff have made on the culinary scene of Nashville — you just can’t do it in a single evening. So, Margot has declared almost a week of birthday festivities from Wednesday, June 7, until Sunday, June 11. Margot and chef Hadley Long have big plans for the week, including throwback menus featuring some perennial favorite dishes — plus some special guests in the kitchen.
They’ll be releasing some of the surprises in advance on their social media, so follow along as the dates approach. Keep in mind, some details will only become evident after you make a reservation, show up and peek at the menu. You don’t want to miss out, so point your vehicle toward the old Fluty’s service station at 1017 Woodland St. and fill up on some outstanding cuisine!