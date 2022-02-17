When it comes to eating holidays, you can keep your Thanksgiving, with its main dish that requires all sorts of machinations to give it flavor and keep it from drying out. I’ll take Mardi Gras, a delightfully gluttonous opportunity to indulge before entering the self-denial of Lent. Easter is pretty late this year, so Fat Tuesday actually falls in March — March 1 to be specific.
Who better to look to for Cajun culinary assistance than The Gumbo Bros, the Big Easy-themed eatery owned and operated by Mobile, Ala., native Adam Lathan? Gumbo Bros — which we've written a little bit about before, both for our Cheap Eats feature and in our most recent Best of Nashville issue — are offering a takeaway Mardi Gras celebration that you can order in advance to celebrate Fat Tuesday at home. Or you can join them for a daylong party at their location in the Gulch at 502 12th Ave. S.
From now until March 1, they’ll be taking preorders for Friday through Sunday pickup of everything you need to throw your own parade at home. Here’s what’s on the menu:
- Full-size king cakes for $35 in collaboration with Levon Wallace and Fatbelly Pretzel
- Gumbo 2 Geaux served in quart or gallon with steamed rice and sliced green onion: Nanny’s Seafood Gumbo (shrimp & crab), $30 quart/$90 gallon; Cajun Chicken & Sausage Gumbo, $25 quart/$80 gallon; Gumbo Z’Herbes, $20 quart/$70 gallon
- Party in a Box, including your choice of salad, gumbo, a king cake, beads, and hot sauce for $150, with the option to add po’ boys, beer, and cocktails (feeds 12-plus)
All orders can be placed by visiting thegumbobros.com.
If you’re feeling festive on Fat Tuesday, drop by the restaurant on March 1 between 11 a.m. and late night, when they’ll be pulling out all the stops ahead of Lent’s abstinence. Gumbo Bros will offer food and cocktail specials, a DJ pumping out the Mardi Gras tunes, beads and commemorative “geaux cups” to enjoy a Hurricane in your own crib later. Sounds like March is coming in like a gator!