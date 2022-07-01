Tennessee’s history is rich with memorable partnerships: Dolly and Kenny, Patsy and Loretta, Ernest and Vern. One more collaboration sure to go down in history is Christie Cookie and Goo Goo Clusters.
The two beloved sweet shops first joined forces in 2018 when they put clusters in the cookies and cookies in the clusters. The results were so tasty I even recognized them in our Best of Nashville issue.
This time around, and just for the month of July, the two are getting more decadent than ever with a Christie Cookie-stuffed Fluffer Crunch Premium Goo Goo and the Goo Goo Christie Cookie.
“What the hell is all that,” you ask? Let me tell you! Prepare thy keyboard for drool!
The Goo Goo Christie Cookie is a peanut butter cookie base packed with chocolate chips, salted pretzels, caramel and marshmallow fluff.
The Fluffer Crunch Premium Goo Goo takes the famous four-ounce favorite — which is full of milk chocolate, marshmallow cream, salted pretzels and caramel — and beefs it up with hunks of chocolate chip Christie Cookies.
It’s like they took all my favorite snacks and crammed them into one cookie. It just needs some Haribo gummies on the top! (Wait, seriously, could I maybe put gummy candy in a Goo Goo? Call me, y’all, I’m ready.)
All the treats will be available at the Christie Cookie shops in 12South (daily) and Germantown (Friday to Sunday) as well as at Goo Goo Cluster’s downtown shop, which was recently renovated to be even more of an intoxicating chocolate-covered candy factory. They’re only available through July or until supplies last.
Speaking of, did you know you can design your own Goo Goo at the new shop? It’s true! For $15 you can fill a milk or dark chocolate Premium Goo Goo shell with your choice of fillings, from caramel and marshmallow to nuts, candy, cereal and for July, more Christie Cookies! The DIY menu will feature the bakery’s chocolate chip, rocky road and snickerdoodle cookies.
Can I add all three to one Goo Goo? Is there such a thing as too many cookies? Looks like I need to do some totally vital and not-at-all self-serving investigative journalism.