I’ve always liked how Butcher & Bee invites guest chefs into their kitchen to prepare a few special plates that can be mixed and matched with their regular menu, and visiting chef Hunter Evans, of Elvie's in Jackson, Miss., is sure to continue that streak. Chef Evans’ style of seasonal, locally sourced fare should fit in nicely with the vibe at Bryan Lee Weaver’s spot when he arrives in Nashville for a special evening of cooking on Sept. 8. (Hopefully, Jackson's water system debacle is resolved by the time he's Nashville-bound.)
Evans has earned a vaunted reputation serving his takes on Southern classics informed with French techniques, a style born of his upbringing in New Orleans.
I’m sure he’ll be bringing some ingredients with him and sourcing more while he’s here in town, and the dishes he’s teased us with are enough for me to want to make a reservation. So far, Evans has announced that he’ll be serving caviar dip, a Gulf seafood bouillabaisse, tuna crudo and shishito peppers and crab succotash hummus. If that excites you like it does me, make your reservations for Thursday, Sept. 8, and prepare to be delighted!