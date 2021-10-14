Back in 2018, we gave Nashvillian Tyler Mahan Coe a Best of Nashville writers’ pick for Best Deep Dive Into Country Music History for the 14-episode debut season of his podcast Cocaine & Rhinestones. It took another three years before we got to hear Season 2, but if you give it a listen, you’ll hear why. Coe’s dedication to exhaustive research in the field of country music history is undeniable, and he explores subjects including Owen Bradley, George Jones, Tammy Wynette and pinball (yes, pinball) with aplomb, weaving it all together to create something that is completely singular in the podcast world. As long as Coe keeps taking the time to create these deep dives, he’ll find a wide audience.