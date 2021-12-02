Earlier this week, The Equity Alliance — the Nashville-based nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that advocates for equitable opportunities and systems that improve the quality of life for Black people — launched its design for a new specialty license plate, and we’re obsessed.
Designed by longtime Scene fave XPayne, the plate is black with a red equal sign in the last "E" in Tennessee. Aesthetically, it’s cool and subtle — two descriptors not often used to describe license plates in general, and definitely not our jazz-cat- and cool-fish-loving local drivers. (We still love you, Jazz Cat!) Not since Dolly launched her Imagination Library plate back in 2016 have we been this excited to support a cause via vehicle.
The plate costs $35, and half of that goes straight to The Equity Alliance. Pre-order yours now — they only go into production after 1,000 people have pre-ordered them before the cutoff date of June 30, 2022.