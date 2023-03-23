Kina Monet is here to help you embrace your style — yes, even those of us who sit in front of a computer all day wearing soft pants.

Monet’s love of shopping started early, specifically at a Wisconsin thrift store. “I got into vintage shopping initially with my grandmother,” she says. “Of course, everybody has that story where they are like, ‘My grandma took me to the thrift store,’ and that was real life.”

Anyone with an eye for color and standout vintage pieces will appreciate Monet’s personal style, even though that isn’t necessarily how she styles her clients. “People see my style and think that I want to dress them like me — that’s not what’s gonna happen. My work is based off of what you want your style to be. I prepare items for you.”

“This is my own personal style — hence the name Her Personal Style. This is me. This is what I like to do. I just like to help you embrace your style.”

Even if you think you can’t afford a stylist, Monet says she can work with you too. “I can work with anybody’s budget,” she says. “But if you don’t have the budget, just think of it as how much do you normally go out and spend on an outfit and then take that money and then add a fee onto it. And that’s basically what it is. … And on a budget I’m not shopping Shein, but I do shop on a budget. I go to the thrift stores first, but I’ll find it there and then I’ll add in pieces where I need to from regular stores.”

Monet’s favorite places to shop right now? “I always do vintage,” she says. “I don’t even need to go to a thrift store. Shoot me in the direction of Live True Vintage. Tammy is amazing. Her prices are amazing. She has everything for anybody. If I’m gonna shop trendy, I’m going to Zara. And then my third is going to be a department store. My favorite department store is Dillard’s. I love Dillard’s.”

Photos by Eric England at Wicked Market