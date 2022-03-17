 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

The People Issue 2022

Our profiles of some of Nashville’s most interesting people, from a sought-after local actor to a wrestling legend, a former Miss Tennessee and more

cover_3-17-22.jpg

Tags

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!