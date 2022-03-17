Versatility is an important measure of success for any actor. But it’s rare to find someone who is uniformly enthusiastic about the work, whether he’s portraying a beloved character from children’s literature or a tragic Shakespearean hero — or even tackling the world of burlesque.

“I feel like I still have so much to learn as an actor, so there’s really value in all of it,” says Gerold Oliver, who’s currently playing Peter Pan in Nashville Children’s Theatre’s world premiere of Peter Pan: Wendy’s Adventure to Neverland. “I love comedy, but I also like the challenge of a good drama. And there’s nothing like being part of an ensemble as we create something totally new together.”

Growing up in Smyrna and Murfreesboro, Oliver focused on music and sports. He played football and ran track for Riverdale High School. But after breaking his ankle his senior year, Oliver — who played piano and guitar, and started writing his own music at a young age — decided to audition for the spring musical. “Just as something fun to do,” he says.

“I really didn’t have any big expectations,” says Oliver, who would go on to earn a bachelor’s degree in theater from MTSU. “It was Oklahoma!, and I was just hoping to be part of the ensemble. But at auditions, the director was like, ‘Oh, you can really sing?’ And they cast me as Will Parker. It was kind of crazy, but so much fun. After that, I helped out with a couple of shows at the Arts Center of Cannon County. And then a friend suggested I audition for Dogfight at Street Theatre. I didn’t think I had a chance, but [Street Theatre founder and director] Cathy Street must have seen something in me. One show led to another, and before I knew it, I was pretty busy.”

Since then, Oliver has performed with Nashville Repertory Theatre, Nashville Children’s Theatre, Nashville Shakespeare Festival, Verge Theater Company and Studio Tenn, among others. He’s even tried his hand at burlesque, performing under the stage name Teddy Cocoa.

“Burlesque gives me a sort of validation that I didn’t know I needed — it’s just a rush,” he says. “But there’s a real sense of exhilaration that comes with any performance. I definitely enjoy making people laugh and think. But I also love the idea that someone in the audience might be at the theater for the very first time — that this show might actually open them up to the arts.”

When asked about favorite roles, Oliver is quick to point to NCT’s 2019 premiere of Ghost, in which he played a talented young track star trying to outrun his troubled past.

“Ghost was special for many reasons,” he says. “I think that’s when my mind opened up to the idea that I could actually do this as a professional. And the cast was incredible. I mean, I would catch myself watching them and have to snap back — like, ‘Uh-oh, I guess I need to pay attention to what I’m doing in this scene!’ ”

Oliver describes a similar experience with last year’s Jitney, which was produced by Nashville Shakes and Kennie Playhouse Theatre and directed by Chicago legend Chuck Smith.

“The personal connections I made through Jitney were unbelievable,” he says. “Chuck Smith is so insightful, an amazing director. Everyone was great — sharing their experiences, answering questions. It felt like one giant family. But I’ve been lucky like that from the beginning. I have theater moms all over town — Tamiko Robinson Steele, Alicia Haymer, Megan Murphy Chambers, Meggan Utech, Nettie Kraft. Let me tell you, it’s pretty nice to have that kind of support in your life.”

When Oliver’s not onstage, you’ll likely find him working on his music or photography, or on a quest for the perfect cheese fries. (“Nashville is so great, but there’s not nearly enough places to get really good cheese fries.”) He’s currently working on a new musical web series with his friend and frequent co-star Alex Pineiro, along with his first full-length musical.

“I’m a big reader, so I’m always coming up with new ideas and projects. One of the things that I’ve learned from theater is that there’s no one way to tell a story or perform a role. So I’m just trying to take it all in and see where it goes.”