Given that the story is packed with high-flying adventure and plenty of pirates, mermaids and fairies, it’s no wonder Peter Pan continues to enchant audiences young and old. J.M. Barrie’s time-honored tale has been reworked in many ways over the years — from animated and live-action films to ballets, operas and even a few video games. But with its world premiere of Peter Pan: Wendy’s Adventure to Neverland, Nashville Children’s Theatre delivers a refreshing approach that explores the wonders of Neverland from Wendy’s perspective, touching on themes of courage, loyalty and empowerment along the way.
With an engaging book (and smart direction) from NCT executive artistic director Ernie Nolan, plus catchy music and lyrics by David Weinstein, this new musical opens with a group of actors preparing to stage Barrie’s beloved Peter Pan. But when a spirited young audience member declares that she most certainly does not believe in fairies, she’s immediately cast in the role of Wendy Darling and swept up in a fast-paced adventure to Neverland. It’s a clever device, and one that makes us all feel like stakeholders in the story. After all, if this rather unwilling Wendy can learn to embrace the magic, perhaps we can do the same. Weinstein’s lively score adds to the fun, with songs that help set each scene and move the story along.
While a fair bit of Neverland’s landscape is left to our imagination, the design team provides ample inspiration. There’s a lovely storybook quality to Scott Boyd’s scenery, with simple cutout clouds enhancing Peter and Wendy’s daring flight and billowing teal fabric doubling as the ocean waves. Scott Leathers’ lighting is crucial in helping realize the twinkling stars and looming shadows, and Tommy Macon’s costumes are appropriately campy and colorful.
But one of the things that really sets this production apart is Jesse Mooney-Bullock’s whimsical puppet design — from the sassy fairy Tinker Bell to a courageous canine character named Athena. Mooney-Bullock’s beautifully detailed creations offer a striking blend of artistic form and function that adds incredible depth to the storytelling.
Of course, much of the production’s success can also be ascribed to the tireless ensemble, which tackles the material with joy and playful energy. Amanda Rodriguez is particularly strong as the young “Girl” who becomes Wendy, channeling a great deal of strength and confidence even when confronting her character’s doubts. (Her Wendy provides a worthy heroine, who doesn’t sit around waiting to be rescued. But she still has a lesson or two to learn about the power of her own words.) Rodriguez’s clear vocals soar throughout, but I especially enjoyed her rendition of “Do You Believe in Fairies,” in which she enlists the audience’s help to revive poor Tinker Bell.
Megan Murphy Chambers also shines, balancing the dual roles of the wise leader of the acting troupe and the scheming Captain Hook. Her cheeky “Right Hand Man” is especially fun, and together with a host of bumbling pirates, she serves up a comical “If I Had a Mother.” Gerold Oliver is excellent as Peter Pan, making the most of the role’s physical comedy. And there’s some wonderful support from the always versatile Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva (terrific as the groveling pirate Smee), along with Piper Jones (picture-perfect as the Never Bird, she nearly steals the show with her big number “Never Say Never”). Sarah Zanotti, Jonah Jackson and Alex Pineiro complete the cast. And whether they’re singing, dancing or bringing their myriad puppet creatures to life, this crew keeps the action moving in seamless style.
With thoughtful design and good old-fashioned storytelling, NCT’s Peter Pan sparks the imagination while warming our hearts.