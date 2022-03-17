Bringing home the Miss Tennessee crown three years ago was a life-changing experience not only for Brianna Broady, but for many other Tennesseans. In her fourth time competing, Broady — who then went by Mason, her maiden name — won the pageant in 2019, becoming the first African-American woman in the statewide pageant’s 84-year history to win the title.

Broady believes it’s important for her portrait to hang alongside those of other Miss Tennessee winners, to show little girls who resemble her that it can be done. Broady was a part of the Black Girl Magic that reigned through many pageants in 2019 — the Miss America, Miss USA and Miss Teen USA winners were all Black women that year. But even though she is grateful to leave her footprint in history, she is more passionate about teaching it to her students.

Before embarking on her pageant journey, the University of Tennessee graduate was a first-grade teacher. She has now returned to that passion, and is currently teaching at Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary School in North Nashville.

“I decided to go back because I wanted to continue to grow in my career,” says Broady. “Pageants are not forever, and I felt I made the impact I wanted to make and I wanted to continue to make the impact in the classroom.”

Broady’s love for children goes beyond teaching, and she often participates in fundraisers for children diagnosed with autism. She and her husband T.J. Broady started the nonprofit Advocates for Autism after being inspired by her sister-in-law, who is autistic.

“I just wanted to make the state of Tennessee and the surrounding community more inclusive to those on the spectrum,” she says, “whether that is going into places like the aquarium and having a sensory-friendly day where families can go in and explore, or just talking to teachers or people in public places about how to cater to those on the autism spectrum. It has always been something that I have been passionate about.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with a lot of children on the autism spectrum, from summer camps to babysitting and to my classroom,” says Broady. “Being able to meet and work with so many people on the autism spectrum helped me become a better teacher. It teaches me so much about people who are on the autism spectrum and people who may need different services and have different needs in the classroom. Overall, it has made me a more inclusive teacher, just being able to make sure everybody gets the support that they need.”

Broady understands that generations to come will read about her historic win. It was a proud moment, and she tells students that her journey was proof that overcoming obstacles is possible.

“What I want to tell them is they can do whatever they want,” she says. “It doesn’t matter what color your skin is, how tall you are, how short you are or what sport you play, it doesn’t matter. Anything you put your mind to, you can do it. Even if you don’t see someone like you doing that, you can be the first. You can do whatever you want to do and be the inspiration for others.”

Broady recalls being shy as a child, and admits she needed motivation to try new things. “I would tell myself to not be afraid, if I could go back and encourage myself.”

Even with her Miss Tennessee win under her belt, there are a few things Broady says she’d still like to accomplish. Winning the pageant, she says, was only a part of her purpose.

“I would like to become a mother and grow in my profession. Maybe one day I will win teacher of the year. I would love to work on the school board or represent the community of educators and speak for teachers.”