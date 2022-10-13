Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher has the week off but Adam Vingan drops by to give a data-driven perspective on the 2022 Nashville Predators with 440 Sports’ Braden Gall.
This week’s topics include:
- Should fans be concerned about the power play?
- Should fans be excited about the defense?
- Have the Preds gained ground on the division?
- Will Ryan Johansen have the largest regression?
- Why Roman Josi's regression won't matter
- More likely to repeat: Forsberg or Duchene?
- What does Ryan McDonagh do to the defense?
- What does Nino Niederreiter bring to the offense?
- Where can Eeli Tolvanen make progress?
