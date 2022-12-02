It’s unanimously known around the NFL that when the temperature drops, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry heats up.
After all, in 23 career games in December and January, Henry has averaged 102 yards rushing per game — third-best among running backs with 20 or more games since 1950. Only Clinton Portis (104.9) and Barry Sanders (102.8) are better. And that isn’t great news for the Philadelphia Eagles, who just happen to have the misfortune of being the Titans' first December opponent this season.
Sure, A.J. Brown has commanded most of the attention this week, and rightfully so. But the story everyone should be talking about is how head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Todd Downing plan on scheming open running lanes for Henry, who seemingly turns into a running-back-and-a-half when the calendar hits December.
"You need to be ready to bring it, because he certainly is looking to be as physical as possible," said Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh recently. "He is a special talent, and we know we have to be ready for him."
Of course, the Eagles run defense isn’t exactly soft.
Defensive tackles Suh, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Milton Williams and a returning Jordan Davis, plus defensive ends Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham, have accounted for 90 run-play tackles and 63 run stops this season, per Pro Football Focus.
“They’re as good as advertised,” Henry says.
The 28-year-old tailback has 2,346 yards rushing and 24 touchdowns on 418 carries over 23 games in December and January. His 5.6 yards per carry in those two months are also the most of any RB in NFL history with 20 or more games.
Henry has nine 100-yard games during the winter months, tied with Eddie George for the second-most in franchise history behind Chris Johnson’s 11. His four 200-yard rushing games in December and January are also tied with former New York Giants running back Tiki Barber for the most in NFL history.
“I think that’s been a commitment here to how we play football and that he’s got guys pushing piles for him and finishing blocks for him in December and January where maybe some other teams wouldn’t put that kind of emphasis on it,” Downing said of Henry’s late-season success. “We’re excited to see December Derrick.”
The scary thing about Henry is he gets better as the season progresses. He averages 69.4 rushing yards per game in September, 77.3 in October, 75.6 in November, and 102 in December and January. Not only does Henry’s production increase in the winter months — so does the edge he plays with. Famously one of the most difficult RBs to tackle, Henry takes it to another level after Thanksgiving. He has 1,949 yards rushing after contact since taking over as the full-time starter in 2018, per PFF.
“Derrick has a big body, obviously a stiff arm — we can't let him get to the second level because he has a track record [of success there],” Graham said. "You have to stop him before he gets started. That's the key. You can't give him clear holes to run through.”
While a big game on the ground would further cement Henry’s legacy among franchise greats — he needs just 121 yards rushing to pass Chris Johnson for third all-time on Tennessee’s career rushing list — getting the tailback involved in any fashion on Sunday would be a win. The Titans are 24-1 when Henry has 25 or more touches.
He’s already set new career highs in receptions (21) and receiving yards (278), and he’s been targeted eight times over the past three games. Philadelphia is also allowing nearly five receptions per game to running backs this year.
“When he steps back there, everyone kind of expects it to be a run,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill says. “We are doing a little bit more with him in the passing game. It has helped us offensively. It has helped him get the ball in space a few times more, which is always a good thing.”
The Titans will face the Eagles Sunday, Dec. 4, in Philadelphia. Kickoff is at noon Central on Fox, with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen on the call.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_.