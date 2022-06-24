Weekly Links

Photo: Amiee Stubbs

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The New York TimesTom Hanks Explains It All

From Aeon: What do the dreams of nonhuman animals say about their lives?

From UnHerd: Will Literature Survive?

From The New York Times: Why a Rhodes Scholar’s Ambition Led Her to a Job at Starbucks

From Defector: Novelist's Plagiarism Defense Is a Truly Mind-Blowing Document

From Reason: 50 Years Later, the Motive Behind Watergate Remains Clouded 

From The New York TimesA Giant Stingray May Be the World’s Largest Freshwater Fish

From The Wall Street Journal: Warren Buffett’s Estate Planning Sends Charities Scrambling

From Variety: If Black Culture Drives Pop Culture, Where Are the Black Senior Music Executives?

From The Bulwark: A Nation of Promise

From Defector: Who Is The Disinformation Beat Actually For?

From The New York Times: Celebrating ‘Legends’ Who Catwalk Among Us

From Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Rent

From WPLN: Tennessee teens are collecting data on urban heat for new MTSU study

From The Dallas Morning News: Mark Cuban’s pharmacy could have saved Medicare $3.6 billion, researchers find

From The New York Times: Retired at 4, Wasabi Still Carries Himself Like a Champion

From CNN: How liberals should rethink their view of the Supreme Court

From DigBoston: SPECIAL FEATURE - BATTLE: SGARS

From Mother Jones: The Real Reason Americans Are So Damn Angry All the Time

From The Ringer: Meet the Two Tim Heideckers

From The New York TimesIn a Town Crippled by Grief, the Healing Power of a Perfect Pitch

