Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From Queen City NerveCharlotte Black Pride Fought Ignorance, Stigma To Create a Movement

From The New York TimesThe Soldiers Came Home Sick. The Government Denied It Was Responsible

From Artsy: 10 MFA Grads on the Rise in 2022

From The New York TimesWhen America Joined the Cult of the Confederacy

From Trivia Happy: The tasteless history of the peeing Calvin decal

From Polygon: Gen Con organizers ‘deeply troubled’ over Indiana’s abortion ban, some vendors back out

From The New York TimesFrom the Workshop to the War: Creative Use of Drones Lifts Ukraine

From The Daily Beast: ‘Dark Brandon’: How Dems Learned to Love Biden’s Alter Ego

From The New York TimesHow Streaming Stars Pay the Price of Online Fame

From Jezebel: Talib Kweli Is Suing Jezebel for 'Emotional Distress'

From The New York TimesNew York’s Hottest Club Is the Catholic Church

From Axios: Exclusive: See the Trump toilet photos that he denies ever existed

From The New York Times: Five Decades in the Making: Why It Took Congress So Long to Act on Climate

From The Washington Post‘Never seen it this bad’: America faces catastrophic teacher shortage

From Vanity FairThe FBI Confirms Its Brett Kavanaugh Investigation Was a Total Sham

From The New YorkerState Legislatures Are Torching Democracy

From The Washington PostHow a Phoenix record store owner set the audiophile world on fire

