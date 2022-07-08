Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.
From The New Yorker: The Hidden Life of a Christian College Professor
From WPLN: Curious Nashville: Freight trains keep blocking city streets and frustrating commuters. Can anything be done?
From The Atlantic: A Crisis Historian Has Some Bad News for Us
From Vulture: Nathan Fielder is Out of His Mind (and Inside Yours)
From The Recombobulation Area: In RNC negotiations, Nashville is standing up for itself. Where does that leave Milwaukee?
From The New Yorker: What We're Reading This Summer
From Wired: When Covid Came for Provincetown
From the Financial Times: To catch a rare-book thief
From The New York Times: The Shrinking of the Middle-Class Neighborhood