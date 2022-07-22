Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.
From The New York Times: Plotting the Future of the Most Storied Studio in Jazz
From The UnPopulist: How the Libertarian Party Became the Reactionary Arm of Trump and Trumpism
From Los Angeles magazine: 98 Years Later, Bruce’s Beach Land Returned to Wronged Black Family
From Dirt: DALL-e Meets Marinetti
From ProPublica: Patrick Radden Keefe Gets to the Bottom of It
From The New York Times: Amanda Shires Isn’t Letting Nashville, or Her Marriage, Off the Hook
From The Atlantic: Where the Crawdads Sing Author Wanted for Questioning in Murder
From Rolling Stone: ‘Total Hoes and Thots’: Ex-Trump Aide Rails Against Jan. 6 Committee in Unhinged Rant
From The New Yorker: Is Abortion Sacred?
From Slate: The 50 Greatest Fictional Deaths of All Time
From Poynter: Anatomy of a big investigative story in LA: 5 years later, a reporter and his editors remain violently at odds
From Dissent: The Lost Art of Looking at Nature
From The New Yorker: Ivana Trump Was Always the Boss of Her
From The New York Times: How I Became a Pathological Liar