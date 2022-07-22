Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The New York Times: Plotting the Future of the Most Storied Studio in Jazz

From The UnPopulist: How the Libertarian Party Became the Reactionary Arm of Trump and Trumpism

From Los Angeles magazine: 98 Years Later, Bruce’s Beach Land Returned to Wronged Black Family

From Dirt: DALL-e Meets Marinetti

From ProPublica: Patrick Radden Keefe Gets to the Bottom of It

From The New York Times: Amanda Shires Isn’t Letting Nashville, or Her Marriage, Off the Hook

From The Atlantic: Where the Crawdads Sing Author Wanted for Questioning in Murder

From Rolling Stone: ‘Total Hoes and Thots’: Ex-Trump Aide Rails Against Jan. 6 Committee in Unhinged Rant

From The New Yorker: Is Abortion Sacred?

From Slate: The 50 Greatest Fictional Deaths of All Time

From Poynter: Anatomy of a big investigative story in LA: 5 years later, a reporter and his editors remain violently at odds

From Dissent: The Lost Art of Looking at Nature

From The New Yorker: Ivana Trump Was Always the Boss of Her

From The New York Times: How I Became a Pathological Liar

Tags

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!