Weekly Links

Photo: Amiee Stubbs

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From AP News: ‘Stray’: How a virtual orange tabby is helping real cats

From The Cut: All of the Allegations Against Kevin Spacey

From BloombergReuters US Journalists Plan to Strike For First Time In Decades

From CBS: Earth is spinning faster than usual and had its shortest day ever

From Josh Barro's Very Serious newsletter: Kansas Provides a Roadmap for Democrats on Abortion

From The New York Times: A ‘Reversible’ Form of Death? Scientists Revive Cells in Dead Pigs’ Organs

From Rolling Stone: Villano Antillano Is Making History: 'We Have to Be Proud and Stand Tall'

From Jezebel: The Alex Jones Trial Just Exploded

From The Washington PostA TikTok rival promised millions to Black creators. Now some are deep in debt.

From NPR: Music Midtown pulls the plug over Georgia's gun laws, highlighting a legal gray area

From VarietyJennifer Coolidge’s White-Hot Comeback: Hollywood Didn’t Get Her, Then She Landed the Role of a Lifetime

From The New YorkerHow Toxic Is Masculinity?

From Moby Dick Big Read: Moby Dick read aloud

From New York PostControversial BLM activist Shaun King’s PAC paid over $40K for guard dog: report

From The New Yorker: What Really Drives Members of Congress to Do the Unthinkable?

From The Bulwark: Housing, Homelessness, and the Elephant in the NIMBY Room

From Task & Purpose: New ‘Andor’ trailer proves the AK is eternal, even in Star Wars

From ViceMysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says

From The Cut: My Tinder Decade

From BloombergFrom Matt Damon's infamous ad to Reese Witherspoon's NFT partnership, celebrity crypto touts haven't gone well for fans

From Curbed: The Great Boy Scouts Land Sell-Off

From The New York Times: Reintroducing Sam Sanders

From Vulture: Black Horror Films Found Off the Beaten Path

