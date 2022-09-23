Weekly Links

From The New YorkerLiving with Our Pandemic Trade-Offs

From Grist: Torn apart: In Houston, a generations-deep community is being dismantled by mandatory buyouts

From The New York TimesJudge Overturns Murder Conviction of Adnan Syed of ‘Serial’

From Variety: Sarah Paulson to Play Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in ‘The Way Down’ Scripted Adaptation at HBO Max

From AnOtherOn Death, Music and Motherhood: Björk & Ocean Vuong in Conversation

From Susannah Felts' Field Trip Substack: A launch! Or an emergence.

From Variety: Tom Hardy Surprise Enters Martial Arts Competition and Wins Gold: ‘He Lived Up to His Bane Character, That’s for Sure’

From n+1Lab-Leak Theory and the “Asiatic” Form

From The AtlanticKilled for Walking a Dog

From Pitchfork: New York Drill Rappers Removed From the Rolling Loud Bill at Request of NYPD

From Intelligencer: Would Joan Didion Have Liked her Memorial Service Much?

From Vice: Matt Gaetz Joined Twitch. It Did Not Go Well.

From the Joan Mitchell Foundation: Announcing the 2022 Joan Mitchell Fellows 

