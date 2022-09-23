Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.
From The New Yorker:
From Grist: t: In Houston, a generations-deep community is being dismantled by mandatory buyouts
From The New York Times:
From Variety:
From AnOther:
From Susannah Felts' Field Trip Substack:
From Variety:
From n+1:
From The Atlantic:
From Pitchfork:
From Intelligencer:
From Vice:
From the Joan Mitchell Foundation: