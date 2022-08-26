Weekly Links

Here it is, our weekly roundup of things on the internet that Scene staffers read and found enjoyable or interesting or otherwise engaging. Most of us spend too much time online and we might as well share.

From The New York TimesIt Was a Mystery in the Desert for 50 Years

From the Nashville PostStudying neuroscience on Music Row

From The GuardianTurkish pop star Gülşen arrested over religious schools joke

From The AtlanticA Ghost Virus Survives Only in Vaccines

From The Washington PostFormula 1 CEO doesn’t see ‘a girl coming into F1 in the next five years’

From The Daily Beast: I Took Hillsdale College’s Trash Citizenship Course

From Vulture: The Cult of A24

From The New York TimesCafe Spaghetti Is the Anti-Carbone

From n+1In Kherson

From The Washington PostAs many as one in six U.S. tree species is threatened with extinction

From Rolling StoneHow Harry Styles Became the World's Most Wanted Man

From USA TodayDr. Anthony Fauci, face of the nation's pandemic health response, to step down in December

From The New York TimesParanoia and Pastels at Bama Rush

From Self-Styled Siren: John Wayne and the Six Security Men

