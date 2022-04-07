Teresa Broyles-Aplin will succeed Decosta Jenkins as chief executive officer of Nashville Electric Service. Effective June 1, the transition will cap Jenkins’ 18-year tenure as CEO.
Broyles-Aplin has served as chief financial officer at NES since 2014. The power company serves more than 380,000 customers in seven counties and has an operating budget of $1.2 billion. As a public utility governed by the Metro Charter, NES works with the rest of the city to provide power and set rates within its service area. The board is appointed by the mayor, and the company purchases its energy from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The decision was made at a public meeting Wednesday after a months-long hiring process led by the board, which narrowed down a large field of candidates with the help of an executive search firm. The other finalist, Sidney Jackson, is COO of Austin Power Company in Texas.
“I’m proud after such deliberation and consideration of so many qualified candidates that the board landed on me,” Broyles-Aplin tells the Scene. “I’ve already met with the mayor this week, and [chief sustainability and resilience officer] Kendra Abkowitz, and I anticipate partnering closely with the city on a lot initiatives.”