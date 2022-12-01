The United States Senate passed the landmark Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, despite opposing votes from 36 Republican senators — including Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty.
The bill does not nationally legalize same-sex marriage, but rather requires states to recognize such marriages even if 2015’s Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision is overturned. This means that even if a state were to ban same-sex marriage, it would be required to recognize the marriages of same-sex couples who are wed in other states.
Twelve Republican members of the Senate joined the entire Democratic caucus to pass the legislation 61-36. It will now go before the U.S. House, where it is expected to pass before the end of the year, possibly as soon as next week. President Joe Biden has enthusiastically promoted the bill and expressed his intention to sign it when it reaches his desk.
Blackburn and Hagerty consistently vote in opposition to progressive legislation, even on significantly bipartisan bills such as this one. Their votes stick to a pattern of staunchly anti-LGBTQ actions, such as Blackburn’s speaking appearance at right-wing activist Matt Walsh’s anti-trans rally in October. This comes despite polling over the past few years showing that a strong majority of Americans support same-sex marriage, with 55 percent of Republicans even polling in favor.
Those who oppose the bill, including Tennessee’s two senators, have cited concerns that it encroaches on religious freedoms.