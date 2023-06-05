State Rep. Bill Beck (D-Nashville) died Sunday following a reported heart attack. He was 61.
First elected to the House in 2014, Beck represented District 51 including Madison, East Nashville and downtown for nearly a decade. An attorney by trade, he had deep civic ties in the Madison area. Beck faced limited opposition since a competitive 2014 Democratic primary to replace retiring Rep. Mike Turner.
According to the House Democratic Caucus, Beck is survived by his wife Pamela and daughter Meredith.
Legislative leaders and colleagues have shared tributes to Beck. House Minority Leader Karen Camper called Beck “one of my closest friends.”
“Any encounter with Bill made your day better,” she said. “I will miss his laugh and his counsel. He was truly the best of us and I cannot imagine the world without Bill Beck in it.”
House Speaker Cameron Sexton said that Beck was “a dedicated servant and powerful voice for the city of Nashville.”