To help mitigate setbacks that the pandemic caused in some students’ learning, Metro Nashville Public Schools is partnering with PENCIL, BrightPath Tutors, Vanderbilt’s Tutor Nashville and other organizations to provide tutoring services to students. The program, called Accelerating Scholars, will focus on first-, second- and third-grade literacy and eighth- and ninth-grade math, and the district is recruiting volunteers to spend 90 minutes a week tutoring local students.
The deadline to apply is Monday, Jan. 17. "Don’t worry," writes director of schools Adrienne Battle in a release. "You don’t need to be a literacy expert or a math whiz to be a successful tutor. We’ll train you on the content and on how to structure a tutoring session. And everything will be virtual. You’ll just need to meet with your student for three 30-minute sessions a week for 10 weeks, scheduled according to your availability.
"If you can’t," she adds, "then please spread the word about Accelerating Scholars in your networks and on social media. This is a wonderful opportunity to help a child learn and grow on the path to success in college, career, and life, and I appreciate anything you can do to help make that possible."