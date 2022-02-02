Members of the Tennessee Senate voted on party lines Wednesday to expel Sen. Katrina Robinson (D-Memphis) from the body. Republicans in the supermajority cited Robinson's recent conviction on federal fraud charges related to her business.
Robinson allies, including the Tennessee Democratic Party, argued that the Senate should hold off until a final sentencing determination is made. Though initial indictments charged Robinson with dozens of crimes, she was convicted of fewer than a handful. Democrats unsuccessfully sought to postpone the proceedings until after sentencing.
“The case is not over yet,” defense attorney Lawrence Laurenzi told the Senate, noting that a final judgment hearing is scheduled early next month. "We simply are asking that the time be given to allow us to finish what we started."
Supporters also argued that the actions occurred before Robinson was elected to the Senate in 2018 and should therefore not result in expulsion. They cite a 2019 opinion from the Tennessee Attorney General's Office stating that it is unprecedented for the legislature to expel a member for conduct predating his or her election, at least in cases in which the electorate was generally aware of the actions.
"This is a very somber day; it’s a very difficult day; it’s a very sad day," Senate Ethics Committee Chair Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) said in introducing the charges to the full body Wednesday.
Robinson argued in a statement that the proceedings were "discriminatory, misogynistic, racist and partisan." Robinson is one of three Black members of the 33-member Senate. She added on the floor that she thought of the debate as a "procedural lynching."
Speaking on the Senate floor, Robinson directly called out several current and former Republican colleagues, including Sen. Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown), who has been indicted on campaign finance charges, and Sen. Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald), who has faced disciplinary proceedings over alleged misdeeds as a doctor.
"We're not acting on accusations," said Sen. John Stevens (R-Huntingdon), vice chair of the Ethics Committee. "We’re acting upon facts established by a jury of Tennesseans."