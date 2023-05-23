As school districts across Tennessee prepare for for graduations, they’re also coordinating test retakes and summer school programming for third-graders hoping to avoid retention. A 2021 law seeking to improve literacy by holding back some students who don’t pass the English Language Arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program goes into effect this year. While initial data was released to districts Friday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Education released the statewide figures on Monday.
Forty percent of Tennessee’s third-graders passed the ELA portion of the TCAP. While the Tennessee Department of Education touts these figures as a 4.3 percent increase from last year’s scores and “the largest increase in a single year of third graders whose ELA scores met or exceeded expectations since Tennessee updated its ELA academic standards in 2017,” it still indicates that around 60 percent of Tennessee’s third-graders may need academic interventions in order to be promoted to fourth grade.
Those who score “approaching” in this category of the TCAP must attend summer school or receive tutoring in fourth grade to advance. Those who scored “below” must fulfill both options to move forward. Students who opt into summer school must maintain a 90 percent attendance rate, and those who scored "approaching" must show a 5 percent improvement in a post-test assessment in order for it to count. Some students, including those with disabilities or suspected disabilities, those who have been previously retained, and those who are new English learners, are exempt from the law. Those who scored “approaching” can appeal possible retention with the Tennessee Department of Education — they have from May 30 until June 30 to do so.
Metro Nashville Public Schools is projecting that 62 percent of its students are eligible for promotion and that an additional 12 percent may be eligible to appeal for an exemption. MNPS, along with other districts, is currently offering retests so that students who did not score high enough have another opportunity to avoid retention. The timeline is quick, with the last day of school on May 25 and retesting happening between now and then. MNPS’ summer program Promising Scholars begins June 1 and lasts until June 30 — around 3,700 third-graders are already signed up for the program.
As the initial data was released, critics including Democratic lawmakers and school leaders weighed in on the damaging effects of this program. Many opposed the law and hoped legislators would change it, but they didn’t make any changes that will affect this year’s third-graders.
“It is important for children, parents and the community to understand that if a student didn’t score proficient on this one test, it does not mean they failed, that they cannot read or that they are not making learning progress,” said MNPS Director Adrienne Battle. “Tennessee has some of the highest standards in the nation for student expectations, and while we all strive to help them meet those goals, students all start from different places, and teachers work hard to ensure they are making growth and progress in their learning journey. While we did not agree with this law, we are required to implement it and are committed to working with every family to make sure their students are provided the opportunities necessary to be promoted to the fourth grade.”