Angie Henderson has served as District 34's Metro councilmember since 2015. Councilmembers are limited to two consecutive four-year terms in a particular office, so Henderson is term-limited and cannot run for reelection this year. On Friday, Henderson launched her campaign for vice mayor, a position currently held by Jim Shulman. Shulman has expressed his intention to run for reelection. Henderson tells the Scene that during a recent 48-hour online fundraising event, her campaign raised more than $30,000 in donations and obligations.
Below, find our interview with Henderson, which has been edited for length and clarity.
Why are you running for vice mayor? In 2018, you opted not to run — what changed?
In 2018, I had very specific policy goals that had not been fully achieved. And I think now, I’ve learned a lot, and it really is, for me, reaching back and building a bridge. I’ve enjoyed this work, but it’s sometimes been particularly — and often unnecessarily — difficult. I want to continue to serve, and I think [vice mayor] is the best role for my skill set.
You said you think sometimes it’s been unnecessarily difficult — do you think that the vice mayor has been an impediment to progress on policy issues?
I would not characterize it that way. I think you have to respect each legislator’s individual autonomy, but there is a way to be more strategic in how we do the work. Often I say to folks, it is a strategic puzzle. Turtle wins the race. We’ve got to be deliberate in that regard.
In discussing your decision not to run for vice mayor in 2018, you said you “ran for elected office to improve policy, which I could not do as the vice mayor.” Why not run for an at-large seat?
I have done a fair amount of the work that I intended to do. My perspective has evolved somewhat. I have, over time, come to see how the [vice mayoral] role is important to the strategic optimization of the policy work that we do. And in contemplating continuing to serve with the current vice mayor, I was not particularly excited or optimistic about that. I think communication and support are very important. We are stronger as a legislative body when we work intentionally and we support each other.
Do you have a particular instance where you feel like you weren’t supported by Vice Mayor Shulman?
I think there have been some concerns around how we do our committee work. We’ve been through an unusual time, and so I try to extend some grace in that regard. I don’t think that it was particularly helpful, as we first came into this term, to create five or six brand-new special committees to be chaired by folks who had just arrived at the council. You’ve got to be intentional about the knowledge that you garner over the years.
Speaking of committees, I’ve developed something I call the “Neighbors to Shulman” spectrum. Diane Neighbors, who served as vice mayor from 2007 to 2015, was really strict about using committees to hash out the details of legislation. Vice Mayor Shulman has been much looser about that. Where do you fall on the “Neighbors to Shulman” spectrum?
I think I fall right in the middle. I think Vice Mayor Neighbors was correct, in that we need to be more intentional about the work in committee. I do also feel, though, that on matters of broad community concern, there is merit to having some debate on the floor. But [the vice mayor] can speak into the room, “I understand there was extensive debate in committee about this.” You can kind of narrate the meeting. That keeps it moving along, but it doesn’t give [residents] the impression that we don’t care.
You’ve had some pretty public disagreements with the mayor’s office. The vice mayor generally remains “neutral” in a way CMs don’t have to. How would you handle disagreements with the mayor’s office?
I think that what you’re wanting to do [as vice mayor] is empower your colleagues to have that voice in a way that is constructive. Not this tit-for-tat between the mayor’s office and council when councilmembers speak up about something or criticize something. That’s literally our job. And so I think some of that is just going to the mayor’s office and saying, “This is not helpful, let’s do better,” and not being afraid to engage the conversation. You can’t just mute yourself in an effort to be civil.
One of the major jobs of the vice mayor is to assign committees. What would your process be for committee assignments? How would that differ from Vice Mayor Shulman’s process, if at all?
I think it is very important to speak with all incoming councilmembers and to understand their background in service; their background professionally; their primary concerns. If somebody is asking good questions in committee, if they’re doing policy work that is aligned with that committee, then let’s move them into that vice-chairmanship role. If they do well as vice chair, and they have a desire to serve as chair, let’s move them into that role. That would be a logical progression.
I don’t think we should just arbitrarily, every year, say, “OK, new chairs!” You shouldn’t harden into one- or two-year terms. But you need to have the option for that, because if you have a whole lot of in-progress work in committee — especially on oversight — just tossing up the fruit basket is not helpful.
Vice mayors also have to serve as a referee on interpersonal squabbles among councilmembers.
I’ve done quite a bit of that behind the scenes already. It doesn’t have to be “Kumbaya.” But I say to colleagues, “Don’t burn bridges. You may disagree on this bill, but don’t make it personal.” Councilmembers need to feel like the vice mayor is not picking favorites. The vice mayor is about the work of the body, not picking sides.
Do you feel like Vice Mayor Shulman picks sides?
I’m not sure. I think some colleagues do feel that way. Again, I don’t mean any disrespect, but I do hear from a broad range of colleagues that they have concerns about his leadership.
In 2020, during a marathon budget public hearing, Shulman lost his cool. At one point, he went out into the hallway and berated the people who were waiting to speak. How would you have approached that?
That was a high-stress time, but that’s part of leadership. You cannot succumb to that stress and pressure. You have to maintain your clarity and your leadership in that moment and respect the people who are there. I know we were tired, but you can’t do that. You cannot lose control like that.
As vice mayor, you’re one resignation or death away from becoming mayor. Are you prepared to be mayor?
I am. Nashville is my hometown. I care about it a lot. I have really enjoyed and appreciated this opportunity to serve on council. And I think, being chair of multiple committees and executing major policy initiatives, I have a pretty good handle on a lot of the issues. I could do the job. I am confident in that.