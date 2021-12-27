Nashville is applying to host both the Republican National Convention and the Democratic National Convention in 2024.
Butch Spyridon, CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, says Republican Gov. Bill Lee asked the organization to submit bids for both. Spyridon adds that the NCVC has submitted a response to the Republican National Committee’s request for proposals and has asked the Democratic National Committee for a request for proposals.
Nashville was briefly considered as a replacement option for the 2020 RNC after COVID-19 mitigation policies in host city Charlotte angered Republican leaders.
Republicans have hosted national meetings in Nashville in recent years, though not the quadrennial nominating convention that brings thousands of people and national attention to the host site.
"We are bidding on both political party conventions for the 2024 election cycle at the request of and support from the governor’s office," Spyridon says. "The NCVC’s primary role is to book convention business for Nashville without bias. We work daily with clients to book conventions and with individuals who want assistance in recruiting meetings and events. It’s not appropriate for the NCVC to pick and choose which groups get to meet in Nashville."