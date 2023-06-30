Twenty-one candidates qualified to run for at-large seats on the Metro Council.
The campaign for at-large is unique. Because the top five vote-getters win, candidates typically remain positive, and surprising candidates can sneak into the winners’ circle.
Early voting for Metro Council and mayoral elections starts July 14, with Election Day following Aug. 3. A runoff, if needed, would come in September.
Our latest Q&A with an at-large candidate features Howard Jones, an assistant Metro principal, pastor and restaurant owner.
Previously, we spoke with candidates Burkley Allen, Russ Pulley, Quin Evans Segall, Marcia Masulla, Jeff Syracuse, Zulfat Suara, Delishia Porterfield, Jonathan Williamson and Indrani Ray. This interview has been edited for length.
You've said "no new taxes," including during your 2019 run. Elsewhere, I've seen you say you'd back a dedicated funding source for mass transit. Are you saying "no new property taxes"?
If the people would have accountability, if the people of Nashville would agree to a property tax for a specific purpose with accountability of the tax stream, then yes absolutely. The people of Nashville and the constituents need to be more involved. Be accountable for the taxes we're putting upon them.
In 2019, you said "a vote for Howard is a vote for no new taxes." There were some financial troubles at the time. Would it have been possible to fulfill that promise had you been elected?
Just being accountable. Even then there was not an explanation of the funding and how we were dispersing the funds. At this point we're doing better. We're doing a better job being accountable as to where the funds are. We fund education, I think the No. 1 revenue piece for the city. Could we do it with the stipulation where we are pressing for industry certification instead of just saying "here's some more money" without stipulation.
How does the council have a role in that?
You're just stipulating it. Pull the community in as well. Being a principal, usually we get funds and they say you've got to do these particular things with the funds. Just putting that stipulation on it.
Is that not the school board's job?
You can give them money and they can do what they want with it because it is definitely the body that makes that decision in terms of where the funds go. We do understand the state funds schools, and the school board makes the decision as to where the funds go. We supplement those funds as a city. The United States Constitution lays out that it is the state's responsibility to educate our kids, but we want to do it better. Vocational education has dwindled over the years. Let's stimulate that with funds.
You said that since we're doing a $2 billion stadium we should do at least a $1 billion housing plan. What would that look like?
If the council can come up with a $2 billion deal for football — and I'm not against the football idea if that's what the people want to support — then surely we can come up with an idea for $1 billion for families. If we're providing our educators who work in Nashville but they can't live in Nashville, if we supported lower interest rates for them to get housing, then that could help them live in Nashville instead of having to drive in from Clarksville. Police officers and firefighters and health providers.
So subsidizing home loans for public servants?
Yes. That could be for all, and it would be a win-win. Our teachers are going to pay the loan, and then it will expand our property tax source.
How could that be funded?
Just as we were suggesting the funding for football, we could perhaps do the same thing. There are some other states that have done that. Nashville used to indeed have a source that we supported educators for first-time homebuyers.
Is there anything in the budget where you'd look to make reductions?
There's a lack of transparency. When you talk to our representatives, it's too complicated. We need to take the time and make it simple for the citizens of Nashville and explain this is where it's going, this is what's happening. Take the time for those who want to know, take that time and explain it to them.
In the past several years, you've run for a few different posts. Council four years ago, state Senate five years ago, court clerk last year. Why do you keep at it?
I love Nashville. We're getting closer and closer and building that understanding of what's happening. Politics in Nashville should not be about personality but about people. I'm not someone that receives a lot of interest money. The funding of our campaign comes from the people. Not just a personality piece but literally for the people. The why of it is, I believe the vision that we have for Nashville could make a difference for Nashville as a whole and not just for a few.
You supported use of license plate readers and facial recognition in one of your questionnaires. The pilot for LPRs is still going on. Do you feel confident that the data collected won't be used to target vulnerable populations or be misused?
No, I'm not confident in that. I'm leery, surely, of how it could be used. But I still believe that we need a safe city. I still believe we need culturally competent policing. It goes back to when I was a kid. We knew the police officers because they would walk the beat and build a community relationship. I think Chief Drake is doing a better job of that. I think the city is moving in that direction. But we definitely need a safer city and by building a better community conversation and relationship with the police, I think the confidence levels could be better.
Should Metro build something to replace the community oversight board?
Yes, without a doubt.
What?
It needs to look like a better communication with the community and the police officers. The community overseeing what's going on, what's taking place. Whatever we want to call it, I think our government, for the people, by the people, we can create it. If people have an issue with the police department, they need to be able to go to that particular committee and have a conversation. That committee needs to have a great relationship with the police department along with the community to be that liaison between both. I think we need to have it. The people voted for it. I truly believe we need to have it. Call it what you will. The state should not tread on us. We need to have that committee to be that go-between between the police department and the community.
You said earlier in this conversation about not being against the stadium if people are for it, but I've seen elsewhere where you said you would have voted no.
I would have voted no without actually having a conversation with the people and letting them know what's going on. The stadium deal from the beginning has been hurtful for North Nashville. With Tennessee State University not having a stadium in North Nashville, it is taking away money from the North Nashville area. When you see Jefferson Street, it's kind of a tale of two cities when you look at the development around Nashville. It did not help the economics in North Nashville.
Where TSU plays its football games is not in Metro's purview is it?
With us spending Metro money and energy for the stadium, part of that deal was Tennessee State University would play football at the stadium. It was a state-city deal. It affected Nashville economics, specifically North Nashville.
The stadium is happening. What will you be looking for as projects on the East Bank campus come before council?
Equitable development. It should be for all. It's a great thing. I love Nashville growing. Looking for it to be an equitable piece, not just for those outside of Nashville.
Would you support a deal on the racetrack to bring NASCAR to town?
I'm a real big people person. Getting consensus with the community is a real deal for me. We've done tourism, and we've done sports well. Can we get a consensus with the people that live in the area? I'm for growth, but what's the consensus of the people?
So you're still up in the air on that?
Yeah, I'm still at this point wanting to get a poll up and talking to some of the people in that area that really oppose it. Can we get a consensus of the people in this community that would say, "We want this." Where are we with the people? As a representative, one that would be elected in this republic, I would definitely want to represent the people and not hoard over them or be a dictator but definitely represent them.
You're still an assistant principal at Stratford?
Yes.
Could you continue to work for MNPS if you're elected?
As it's laid out, you couldn't double-dip and get two salaries. I would be a councilperson for free and continue to work with our kids and make a difference in our community at that level. Or I'm at a point where I could retire. I just want to make the city better for my grandbabies. If it's retiring, I'll retire. Or if I can forego the salary. The council was never meant to be a profession.
Are there enough hours in the day?
If we do it collectively. With the church, it's not centered around Howard. It's centered around the entire body. It's not predicated around Howard, just as the school is not predicated around one person. It's called leadership. I started Kingdom Cafe and Grill. I don't know how to cook. I know how to lead and put systems in place. With prayer and rest and planning, it makes a difference. Empowering other people, building capacity, following your "why." You do what you do because this is something you love.
Are you supporting anyone for mayor?
I'm not.
What kind of qualities do you want to see from the winner?
A vision. I want to see someone with vision that loves the people of Nashville, loves the city of Nashville. Not a person that would say "it's my time." It should be about us.
What should the council and the city do to address homelessness in the next four years?
We could really plan better. What I've done with the Fairfield church is we have land and we've purchased property. We established some affordable homes. The rent is affordable for real. It's $700 for two-bedroom units. We could show other faith-based agencies how to do that. It could make a difference in Nashville if every faith-based institution would say, "Look, we've got property," and we help them understand how they can establish affordable housing, we would not have houselessness in Nashville. We could eradicate that overnight with that type of leadership. We have Metro land all over the city that we could utilize to make that happen.
The three positions you've run for require different skillsets. Which are you best suited to? Which of your qualifications are best suited for council?
I am a government teacher. That's been my foundation in terms of my studies. Sociology and history major. I'm an educational leader. The practical applied leadership of pushing institutions and making institutions better. I was also a probation officer for 10 years. I knew the court system. I ran for circuit court clerk because no one was familiar with the judiciary. I'm familiar with what was going on with some of the disservice, the lack of service it was generating for the community. Even with the lawsuits that came forth as a result of the mistreatment of people who didn't support a politician. That's sad. In terms of government, I'm well-equipped and ready to represent the people of Nashville because of my experiences, my educational experiences, my service to education, my service to feeding, clothing and sheltering people in Nashville. I've done that. I do that.
Is there a way for Metro to subsidize child care in the city?
Yes, absolutely. In collaboration with the state of Tennessee, what we're doing, a few years ago we began to do kindergarten better, preschool better. Metro schools are doing that. It's through the roof in terms of the cost of child care in the city of Nashville. I believe we can and we must.