Seventeen major music publishers sued Twitter on Wednesday for widespread copyright infringement that, plaintiffs allege, occur with the platform’s full knowledge and generate massive profits for the site.
YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat have standing agreements with publishers regarding copyrighted material. Twitter does not. The publishers, who collectively hold the rights to most of today’s popular music, are seeking damages from Twitter and injunctive relief from the Middle District of Tennessee. Federal Judge Aleta Trauger is overseeing the case. Court documents name Nashville as a “major center for the creation, licensing, and performance of music” and the principal place of business for many of the plaintiffs.
Plaintiffs argue that Twitter has leaned into video and audio posts, many of which include copyrighted music, because these posts better hold users’ attention and draw more engagement on the site. They point to a well-developed, existing market for copyright licensing that Twitter has so far ignored. The publishers seeking relief include Universal Music, Sony Music, Big Machine, Concord, BMG, Anthem, Spirit Music, and Warner Chappell, along with nine others.
A 53-page list, available below, details more than 1,500 songs that plaintiffs allege have been illegally hosted on Twitter. A summons gives Twitter — named in legal filings under its parent company, X Corp, owned by billionaire Elon Musk — 21 days to respond to plaintiffs represented by Steven Riley, a veteran corporate attorney and partner at Riley & Jacobson on West End Avenue.