Retired AllianceBernstein executive Jim Gingrich on Monday announced he is suspending his mayoral campaign.
Early voting started Friday, and his name will remain on the ballot. Gingrich spent about $2 million on his bid, mostly self-financed.
Gingrich launched his campaign in February, a week after Mayor John Cooper announced he would not run for reelection.
The retired business executive made his opposition to the recent multibillion-dollar Titans stadium deal a central part of his campaign. He moved to Nashville with AllianceBernstein in 2018.
“With deep gratitude to the city of Nashville and a heavy heart, I have made the decision to suspend my campaign for mayor,” Gingrich says in a release. “After deciding what was best for my family, how to honor my campaign team, respect every single supporter we have gained, and in consultation with the electoral data available, we have decided to put the best interest of the Nashvillians first and allow voters to rally behind another candidate.”
Gingrich applauded campaign manager Emily Cupples and field director Adam Altendorf.