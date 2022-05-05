You've got just a few hours left to join in The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee's Big Payback, now in its ninth year. The 24-hour giveathon ends at 6 p.m. tonight, May 5.
The long and short of the event is that nonprofits of all stripes make a huge push for donations this time every year. CFMT's sponsors kick in incentives and prizes, further ratcheting up the fundraising efforts.
There's a leaderboard and everything!
With 1,004 organizations from across Middle Tennessee's 40 counties participating, surely you can find something to toss a little goodwill toward, right?
The Big Payback has raised more than $25 million in its eight years. Find all the details you need here.