This story is a partnership between the Nashville Banner and the Nashville Scene. The Banner is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization focused on civic news and will launch later this year. For more information, visit NashvilleBanner.com.
The field is almost set for this year’s Metro elections.
The qualifying deadline was on Thursday for candidates to verify petitions to run for mayor, vice mayor, Metro councilmember at-large, and district councilmember. Qualified candidates may remove their name from the ballot until May 25.
Incumbent Mayor John Cooper announced earlier this year that he would not run for reelection, and the candidate pool quickly grew to more than a dozen. To win outright, a candidate must receive 50 percent of the vote, and if no one breaks that threshold, the top two candidates go to a runoff. For vice mayor, incumbent Jim Shulman will be challenged by District 34 Councilmember Angie Henderson.
Over in the at-large race for council, incumbents Burkley Allen and Zulfat Suara are running for reelection, with district Councilmembers Delishia Porterfield, Jeff Syracuse and Russ Pulley joining the pool of 20 candidates. Because there are five at-large seats, the race is unique in that the top five candidates win, typically making it a more positive, less combative campaign. In order to win a seat outright, at-large candidates must win 10 percent of the vote. A runoff is held among double the number of available seats. For example, if two at-large candidates get more than 10 percent in the general election, the runoff for the remaining three seats would be contested by the top six remaining candidates.
Of the 35 district seats, 18 have incumbents running for reelection, and nine candidates are running unopposed.
The deadline to register to vote in this election is July 5. Early voting begins on July 14, with Election Day on Aug. 3. For anyone unsure of their district, that information can be found here.
The next campaign finance disclosure for candidates is July 10.
Here’s a full list of everyone running for Metro seats:
Note: This list is based on petitions that were turned in as of the deadline at noon on Thursday. Not all petitions have been verified by the election commission yet.
Mayor
Natisha Brooks
Bernie Cox
Jim Gingrich
Stephanie Johnson
Michael Rowan
Vice Mayor
Jim Shulman (Incumbent)
Council At-Large
Burkley Allen (I)
Zulfat Suara (I)
Chris Cheng
Quin Evans-Segall
Arnold Hayes
Brian Hellwig
Olivia Hill
Yolana Hockett
Howard Jones
Marcia Masulla
Delishia Porterfield
Gilbert Ramirez
Jeff Syracuse
Deloris Vandivort
Jonathan Williamson
Chris Crofton
Stephen Downs
Ronnie Greer
Tim Horne
Council Districts
District 1
Ruby Baker
Rob Harris
Joy Kimbrough
Sean Dailey
Timothy Thompson
District 2
Kyonztè Toombs (I)
District 3
Jennifer Gamble (I)
District 4
Davette Blalock
Mike Cortese
Brian Sullivan
District 5
Sean Parker (I)
Terri Klingner
District 6
Clay Capp
Brandes Holcomb
Daniel McDonell
District 7
Emily Benedict (I)
Danny Williams
District 8
Martez Coleman
Deonte Harrell
Jullian Leggs
District 9
Tonya Hancock (I)
Stephanie Montenegro
District 10
Jennifer Webb
Zach Young (I)
District 11
Joe Delucas
Sherard Edington
Jeff Eslick
Eric Patton
District 12
Erin Evans (I)
District 13
Russ Bradford (I)
District 14
Jordan Huffman
R.J. Mamula
District 15
Jeff Gregg
Dan Jones
District 16
Ginny Welsch (I)
Alexa Little
District 17
Teaka Jackson
Terry Vo
Tonya Esquibel
District 18
Tom Cash (I)
Karen Bannister
Angus Purdy
District 19
Jasper Hendricks III
Jacob Kupin
Jonathan Turner
Derek Lisle
District 20
Scott Gillihan
Rollin Horton
District 21
Jamel Campbell-Gooch
Brandon Taylor (I)
District 22
Sheri Weiner
Jessica Dauphin
District 23
Thom Druffel (I)
Lisa Williams
District 24
Brenda Gadd
Carlos Rousselin
District 25
David Ackerman
Jeff Preptit
Rolando Toyos
District 26
Courtney Johnston (I)
District 27
Robert Nash (I)
District 28
David Benton
Travis London
District 29
Tasha Ellis
Jama Mohamed
John Reed
District 30
Sandra Sepulveda (I)
District 31
Dia Hart
John Rutherford (I)
District 32
Joy Styles (I)
District 33
Antoinette Lee (I)
District 34
Sandy Ewing
Luke Elliott
District 35
Jason Spain
Carson Smart