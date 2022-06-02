Following Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey’s departure at the end of May, Gov. Bill Lee has appointed Morgan McDonald to serve as interim leader of the department. Her appointment is effective Friday, and she is expected to stay in the role until a permanent commissioner is named.
McDonald joined the Department of Health in 2015 after working as an assistant professor of internal medicine and pediatrics at Vanderbilt University and the University of North Carolina.
She has held several positions at the Department of Health, with her most recent title having been deputy commissioner for population health.
“Dr. McDonald is a committed public servant, and I appreciate her continued leadership during this time of transition,” Lee says in a release. “I am confident she will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”
The story originally ran via our sister publication, the Nashville Post.