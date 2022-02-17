On Thursday, local street paper The Contributor announced that the former director of the Metro Homeless Impact Division will be joining as a columnist. Judith Tackett served as the director for the division from 2017 to 2021, and had been involved in the city's efforts to help its unhoused populations years before that.
"The Contributor has a long-standing history as an organization not only dedicated to shining a light on Nashville’s most vulnerable community members, but giving people a voice and providing them with the tools to start their own businesses and gain housing," says Judith Tackett in a statement issued by The Contributor. "I’m excited to begin this new chapter with The Contributor and sharing facts and features about homelessness, programs, and people with its readers."
Tackett's writing for the paper precedes Thursday's announcement. She'll be working on a series of interviews with members of the Metro Council. The first of these conversations, with District 16's Ginny Welsch, was released on Feb. 2.
"Judith is not only a tireless advocate for Nashville’s unhoused community, she has over a decade of experience working directly in metro government to push for low-barrier housing, shelter expansions, resource coordination, and other innovative ways to help address homelessness in Nashville," says Cathy Jennings, executive director of The Contributor, in the statement. “We look forward to her unique perspective as a columnist.”
Tackett's resignation from the Homeless Impact Division in October surprised many in the homelessness outreach community. Jay Servais of the Office of Emergency Management currently serves as the interim director. Since Tackett's departure, tensions have risen between the city and service providers.
The Contributor is a nonprofit newspaper sold by vendors who are experiencing or have experienced homelessness. In addition to the paper, The Contributor also launched a housing navigation program.