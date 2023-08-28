Former Gov. Don Sundquist died Sunday in Memphis at the age of 87.
Sundquist was elected governor in 1994 after 12 years in Congress. The Republican was easily reelected in 1998.
Toward the end of his second term, Sundquist proposed a state income tax that triggered intense protests at the state Capitol.
Sundquist was born in Illinois and worked in business in Shelbyville and Memphis. He led the Young Republican National Federation in the 1970s and won his first congressional election over Democrat Bob Clement.
“He took great pride in bringing people together, regardless of differences, to work together for the common good,” says Gov. Bill Lee.