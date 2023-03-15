Metro's Fair Commissioners Board on Tuesday narrowly approved a proposal for a $164 million overhaul of auto racing facilities that aims to bring NASCAR to the Fairgrounds Nashville. The 3-2 vote reflects outstanding concerns among the board about scheduling power, financial liabilities and the track’s impact on surrounding neighborhoods.
Partisans filled the gallery, vocally expressing support or opposition while speakers addressed the board. Opponents held up signs and jeered commissioners, racing advocates and mayoral staffer Ben Eagles, a frequent proxy for the mayor’s office. Residents from surrounding neighborhoods attempted to sway commissioners with concerns about sound mitigation and scheduling. Racing fans and industry representatives pushed for the deal’s passage, which, they argued, will usher in a new heyday for auto racing in Nashville. The project’s financial projections plan for $164 million in debt service over 30 years.
Metro Legal’s Tom Cross answered commissioners’ questions about lease terms before discussion by the board. Commissioners Todd Hartley and Mario Avila voted against the proposal, while Commissioners Jasper Hendricks and Anthony Owens joined Board Chair Sheri Weiner to secure its passage.
The deal comes after nearly three years of negotiations between Mayor John Cooper and national track operator Speedway Motorsports. Auto racing became a political flashpoint in 2011 when a referendum successfully codified racing at the fairgrounds in the Metro Charter. The deal will head to the Metro Council while the body is simultaneously considering lease terms for a new Titans stadium.
“I want to caution us to think that we have a lot of runway in front of us,” Commissioner Todd Hartley told colleagues during the board’s discussion of the lease. “Things like curfews, oversight, stronger protections for the local racing community, making a firm scheduling declaration, now is the time of leverage on that.”
Weiner pointed out that the Metro Council will have the opportunity to discuss the lease terms before its own approval process.
“What we ‘approve’ tonight, we’ll kick to the council,” said Weiner. “I’ve never seen a bill go in that comes out the same way.”
The Metro Charter now requires that auto racing “be continued on the same site,” a general provision that, supporters argue, constitutes popular support for the proposed $164 million track expansion to make the fairgrounds NASCAR-ready. Of the 10 individuals who spoke on behalf of the proposal, several represented commercial entities. One woman spoke from a power wheelchair about how the expansion would help bring the site up to ADA compliance. Supporters’ comments ended with brief remarks from Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell.
Organized opposition has ramped up in recent weeks, led by efforts from Neighbors Opposing Track Expansion (NOTE) and Neighborhood Impact Advisory Committee (NIAC). Another group, Citizens Against Racetrack Expansion, blanketed the city with anti-racing mailers last week. The group’s mailing address is a UPS Store on West End — Councilmember Zach Young of Goodlettsville cast the group as dark money while recalling childhood memories of visiting the racetrack with his dad.
Commissioners and residents expressed the desire for more discussion and clarity as lease terms go in front of the council. Rather than a simple majority, the charter requires 27 votes to approve any “demolition of the premises” at the fairgrounds. Whether that stipulation applies to the proposed track overhaul will likely fall to the Metro Legal Department, council director Margaret Darby and Vice Mayor Jim Shulman for interpretation.