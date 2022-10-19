Early voting in Nashville kicked off today, Oct. 19, at the Howard Office Building at 700 President Ronald Reagan Way. Early voting will expand to more locations citywide on Oct. 25 and run until Nov. 3, with Election Day landing on Nov. 8.
The ballot for the Nov. 8 general election includes a wide array of races and issues for Nashville voters. From four proposed constitutional amendments to the headlining gubernatorial race and races in Nashville’s recently redistricted congressional districts, this year's ballot is a big one.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Bill Lee has made headlines over the past year due to his push for charter schools backed by the conservative Hillsdale College, as well his positions on abortion and gender-affirming care. He will face off against Democratic candidate, Dr. Jason Brantley Martin.
At the federal level, Republican Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles will face Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell to represent the recently redrawn 5th Congressional District, a seat from which longtime Rep. Jim Cooper is stepping down. Democrat Randal Cooper is facing Republican incumbent John Rose in the 6th District, while Democrat Odessa Kelly is taking on Republican incumbent Mark Green in the 7th.
In the state legislature, most Davidson County Democrats are either unopposed or expected to easily defeat Republican challengers. One race that has attracted some attention is House District 59, where Democrat Caleb Hemmer and Republican Michelle Foreman are facing off.
Head over to Please Vote Nashville for a great in-depth breakdown of the ballot, and click here to find your assigned polling place.